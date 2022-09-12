Notification Settings

Chamber awards postponed as mark of respect

By John Corser

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual awards a mark of respect to the Her Late Majesty.

The awards have been postponed

The awards were to have been held at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Friday evening.

Following the sad news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the chamber has reviewed its planned activities.

Following the confirmation over the weekend that the state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, the chamber made the decision to postpone the event.

The awards were designed to be an in person celebration for the local business community for the first time since 2019 and it was felt it would be inappropriate to celebrate in this way so close to the funeral.

The chamber is planning to reschedule for an evening in October or November and will be in touch with partners and ticket holders as soon as its has a date confirmed.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

