Halloween House has opened at Merry Hill Shopping Centre. Pictured are Hayden Round and Hayleigh McKeown from Halloween House at the opening. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

Halloween House is now open at the shopping centre following huge demand, and this year it has moved to a megastore on the Lower Mall, opposite Boots, retaining its title of Europe’s biggest Halloween store and bringing more than 20 jobs for the local community.

From classic costumes and horror masks to make-up and home décor, the store stocks one of the largest collections of Halloween merchandise available for adults and children.

This year the store will stock a new collection of merchandise from the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things as well as horror themed t-shirts, games and jigsaws.

Halloween House has opened at Merry Hill Shopping Centre. Photo: Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Ltd

The new store also includes a selection of large, moving and talking animated props, including a 12ft Towering Reaper and Cagey the Clown ready to entertain shoppers while in store.

There are spooky surprises around every corner to send shivers down your spine.

Shoppers can take a selfie with their favourite horror movie characters in the store’s eerie cemetery scene, visit the Butcher Shop and new this year there’s a sinister looking Pennywise who is up to no good with Georgie.

Rebekah Macchione, assistant manager at Halloween House, said: “We are really proud and excited to open Europe's biggest Halloween store again and are celebrating our fourth successful year at Merry Hill.

“We’re all about customer and their in-store experience at Halloween House – it’s heart-warming to see children and families enjoying themselves and shopping for this fun and ever popular spooky celebration.

“We are a destination store and have already had customers travel from all over the UK to visit us and people are going crazy over our interactive new megastore.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added “We’re delighted to welcome Halloween House back to the centre again. The store always proves such a hit with all ages and has become an annual highlight for our visitors as they get ready for one of the biggest nights of the year.

“Since its first appearance at Merry Hill, Halloween House has continued to expand its offering, becoming the largest Halloween store in Europe and this year it’s spookier than ever!

"Halloween House provides a one stop shop full of spooky experiences, treats and entertainment for all ages of visitor. Last year we saw shoppers travelling from all over the Midlands and this year Halloween House have already told us they have visitors travelling all the way from Wales."

“We look forward to offering everyone who visits a unique shopping, whether they’ve travelled down the road or hundreds of miles.”

Keep a look out on the stores’ Facebook and Instagram pages be the first to know about upcoming in-store giveaways.