Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Kingswinford postal worker explains why they are striking

By Ian HarveyKingswinfordBusinessPublished: Comments

As postal workers staged the first of a series of strikes over pay, one union member on the picket line at Kingswinford Delivery Office explained why they were taking industrial action.

Omari Smith on the pciket line at Kningswinford
Omari Smith on the pciket line at Kningswinford

Omari Smith said a 5.5 per cent pay offer from Royal Mail had come with strings attached, including mandatory Sunday working, shorter working weeks in the summer to bank longer weeks in the winter and later starting and finishing times.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Dave Ward said 115,000 members were striking over pay amid ‘rocketing’ inflation and energy bills.

He declared Friday’s industrial action as “the biggest strike in the UK since 2009”.

Postal workers on strike at Kingswinford Delivery Office

Mr Ward said his members voted in favour of the strike by 97.6% in a ballot, after management “imposed” a 2% pay rise on employees but “rewarded themselves with record bonuses”.

Friday’s strike will be followed by further stoppages on Wednesday August 31, Thursday September 8 and Friday September 9.

On Thursday, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Tomorrow’s CWU strike thrusts Royal Mail into the most uncertain time of its 500-year history.

“It is putting jobs at risk and making pay rises less affordable. We are losing £1 million a day.

Business
News
Kingswinford
Dudley
Local Hubs
Latest videos
Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

@IanHarvey_Star

Shropshire Star Internet Editor based at the head office in Ketley, Telford

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News