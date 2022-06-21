Water specialists to recruit as gas services expand

Nant Gas Safety Engineer Chris Worthington

Bilston-based Nant’s vision of diversifying into gas safety was born in early 2020 during the Covid-19 global pandemic. The forward-thinking business wanted to grow the services offered to clients above and beyond legionella water testing.

The division achieved a first year turnover of more than £200,000 with ambitious plans for future growth.

The newly formed team made up of six domestic gas engineers are responsible for more than 1,000 gas appliances over 350 properties.

The launch of the department has not only seen benefits to customers but also an investment in colleagues’ development. All engineers are existing members of staff who have stepped up or working towards achieving the Accredited Certification Scheme (ACS), an industry recognised qualification which allows trainee gas engineers to become a member of the gas safety register. This additional qualification has enabled them to service and install gas appliances.

A proactive approach with gas servicing has resulted in 99 per cent fewer emergency breakdowns and callouts. Taking a new industry approach, Nant service and utilise concise forms and photos to be transparent with customers.

In addition, planned visits allow Nant to forecast for manpower and remedial work without being reactive.

Following a service, recommendations will be proposed to the customer, to be actioned when they feel is acceptable. The recommendations will vary from site to site but will have the customers needs in mind to save money and energy.

Operations director Jamie Green said: “The conception of the gas servicing department seemed like a natural progression for us and our clients. We have seen huge benefits already by offering this additional service including the reduction in emergency callouts.

“The creation of the department has also seen existing Nant engineers venture into new areas and achieve a gas safety qualification.

“At present the main properties we service are existing customers, and we are looking at expanding our offering to the rest of our portfolio.

“Businesses are aiming for net zero. This is something we want to work collaboratively on and the gas service team will play a huge part.”

Established in 1994 to provide top quality service in Legionella control, Nant Ltd is a specialist provider of water safety services and products. With clients across the UK, Nant provide innovative systems to ensure water supplies are as safe and secure as possible.