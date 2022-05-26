Chamber champions region with launch of new campaign

Neil Anderson

Running until spring 2023, This is the Black Country focuses on the three specific areas; people, place and power to frame much of the chamber’s work over the coming months.

The chamber is working with national audit, tax and advisory firm Crowe UK, recruitment experts Pertemps, Dudley based legal firm Higgs, IT and tech experts EBC Group and the University of Wolverhampton’s Business School on the campaign.

It will champion the region as a dynamic and innovative place to do business, promote the area to attract and retain talent and help ensure the Black Country has the best infrastructure, connectivity and access to green energy for the years ahead.

Neil Anderson, head of external affairs at the chamber said: “We have faced significant disruption over a turbulent decade and there is now danger that our region is left behind as we strive to make Brexit work, live with Covid-19 and respond to spiralling costs of doing business whilst ensuring we representative of all our communities and operate sustainably.

“As a business community, we power the local economy and there is an onus on us to lead the way, fly the flag for the region and ensure that decision makers understand the importance of working with business to tackle both longstanding inequalities and respond to prevent threats which limit our productivity and growth.

“This is the Black Country, will create awareness and allow us to debate on issues which matter to business today. Including the skills gap, recruiting and retaining talent, driving innovation, accessing green power and ensuring that we remain connected to modern infrastructure to get our goods and services to the world.”

Throughout the campaign the Chamber will continue its extensive lobbying activities and advocate for the right decisions to be made which positively respond to the needs of businesses, the people and to ensure that the region is on a level playing field when it comes to investment and policy.

Crowe UK’s Johnathan Dudley, managing partner, and head of manufacturing business for the Midlands and South West, said: “I’m delighted to be associated with this showcase of the Black Country building on its rich heritage to deliver world beating products services and opportunity in the future.”

Richard Bourne, regional manager for Pertemps said: "Midlands’ businesses have suffered their fair share of adversity over the years, but one constant has been their ability to roll with the punches to remain the heartbeat of the UK economy."

Nick Taylor, managing partner at Higgs,said,: “Tracing its roots in the Black Country back to 1875, Higgs continues to forge long-term relationships with its business partners and is delighted to form part of the team championing the Black Country as a great place to do business.

“We are always looking to have a positive impact upon our community and are excited about what this project can achieve.”

Richard Lane, chief executive/founder of EBC Group said: “EBC Group have become a partner on the ‘This Is The Black Country’ campaign because it's an excellent way for businesses across the region to work with the chamber to focus on ensuring we are attracting and retaining the right talent to equip us for the future, promoting the region as a great place to do business and raising awareness to overcome any obstacles to success. "