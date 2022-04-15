Merry Hill clothing store to be revamped over next six months to provide better experience

Merry Hill is set to get a new and improved H&M

The transformation sees the fashion retailer commit to the future of Merry Hill, with a refreshed store design, stocked with a range of womenswear, menswear and children’s clothing.

Ahead of its refurbishment, H&M will temporarily relocate to a two storey pop-up store which shoppers can find on the upper and lower malls, opposite Boots, from April 25, allowing visitors to continue shopping during the improvements.

The new store is expected to open during late Autumn, and H&M members in the area are expected to benefit from new offers when the new store opens.

Toni Gali, country manager at H&M, said: “Our aim is to offer our customers a modern and meaningful shopping experience where style, creativity and culture are celebrated, and we are confident that our Merry Hill store will offer exactly this!”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, said: “We are always looking at new ways to improve the shopper experience at Merry Hill. We’re delighted that H&M are investing in their already very popular store at the centre, which will provide a new and improved offer for visitors.