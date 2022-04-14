Notification Settings

New Jet2 flights from Birmingham to Athens get under way

By John Corser

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays have waved off their first flight to Athens from Birmingham Airport.

The inaugural flight to Athens ready for take off
The inaugural flight to Athens ready for take off

It marked marks the start of the leisure airline and city break specialist operating services on Thursdays and Sundays to the Greek capital until the end of October.

The start of flights and city breaks to Athens is part of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ expanded programme for summer 2022 from Birmingham Airport.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “As the UK’s leading airline and tour operator to Greece, we are delighted to see our first flight take off to Athens from Birmingham Airport today. It is fantastic to be operating flights and city breaks to this historic city for the first time, as we know that Athens is a destination that customers want to get to.

"Since putting services on sale to Athens, customers in the region have been flocking to book a getaway to the destination, proving just how popular the Greek hotspot is with holidaymakers."

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

