Ladder for the Black Country: Training provider lifts Leighton into apprenticeship

Leighton Roberts

After school Leighton enrolled onto a traineeship programme with PTP and the programme enabled him to gain work experience and build employability skills in preparation for the next step in his career as an apprentice.

Founded in 1982 to provide specialised lifting services to an ever more sophisticated client base, Mercia recently celebrated 40 years in business. Mercia have always looked to provide the best value available to its clients, ranging from refurbishment of existing lifting plant, through to development of and manufacture of bespoke new equipment solutions including maintenance programmes.

Mercia’s current offering includes Mercia Industrial Doors, Mercia ElectroMec, Mercia Electrical Solutions and Mercia Lifting Equipment.

Jamie Fereday, service manager for Mercia Lifting Equipment and once a PTP engineering apprentice himself, has taken on Leighton as an apprentice crane engineer servicing customer needs. Leighton will be undertaking the Level 3 Apprenticeship in maintenance and operations engineering technician, following in Jamie’s footsteps within the high value engineering sector.

The course will allow Leighton to develop both the skills and knowledge required to become a competent engineer, covering skills from welding, electrical panel building, bench fitting plus many more skills particular to the trade.

PTP Training work with a wide range of organisations and currently have a broad range of engineering and manufacturing apprenticeship opportunities in the Black Country and across the West Midlands. If you are interested in undertaking an apprenticeship or a company looking to employ an apprentice or train an existing member of its team please contact 03332 408302 or e-mail info@ptp-training.co.uk to find out more.