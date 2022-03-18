The West Brom provides homes for Ukrainian refugees

Chief executive Jonathan Westhoff

They will be available through the society’s property letting subsidiary, West Brom Homes, and premises above some of its branches will also be made available.

The properties will be offered free of charge for a minimum of six months to help house those fleeing the conflict.

The society will be working with the Government scheme, Homes for Ukraine, to be matched with families and individuals that are in urgent need of housing.

It has already registered 11 properties with the scheme, and is reviewing its portfolio for any other properties that might be available in the coming weeks.

The society is also committing to use the £350 ‘Thank You’ payment to further support those it will be housing. Initially, the funds will be used to provide essentials such as furniture, appliances and toiletries, with other needs such as food, clothing and fuel being considered in the future.

Jonathan Westhoff, the West Brom’s chief executive, said: “Like many people across the UK, we have been shocked by the devastation resulting from the conflict in Ukraine. We have been considering how best we can help, and offering homes to refugees is one way we will be able to support individuals and families in the coming weeks and months. Primarily by not re-letting vacant, or soon to be vacant, properties in our residential letting subsidiary, West Brom Homes, we can immediately offer 11 homes in the Midlands, South Wales and Bristol, and we’re exploring further homes that might become available over the coming weeks and months. The first 11 have been registered with the Government scheme, Homes for Ukraine, to get people into accommodation in the coming weeks. We cannot begin to imagine what those fleeing the conflict have experienced, but we can offer this gesture as a way to provide security and safety.”

The society will also look to support refugees with employment opportunities once they are settled. Those seeking employment will not need to be housed within the West Brom’s accommodation, and a variety of roles will be available, from administration and customer services to IT and operations.

Full training will be provided, as well as career guidance, interview techniques and CV preparation skills for anyone that needs support preparing for a new role with the West Brom or the wider job market.