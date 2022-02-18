Biscuit factory saved

The Elkes biscuit production line

The 500 workers at the Elkes Biscuits site in Cheadle Road, Uttoxeter, had been told in September that the business was up for sale and all jobs were at risk.

The factory has now been sold by Birmingham-based 2 Sisters Food Group to owner Ranjit Singh Boparan's Boparan Private Office for an undisclosed amount.

The Boparan Private Office owns Bernard Matthews and several food production and high street names.

It is now looking to build a sustainable long-term future for the site.