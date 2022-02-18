Notification Settings

Biscuit factory saved

By John CorserStaffordshireBusinessPublished:

A Staffordshire biscuit factory that had been facing closure has been saved.

The Elkes biscuit production line
The 500 workers at the Elkes Biscuits site in Cheadle Road, Uttoxeter, had been told in September that the business was up for sale and all jobs were at risk.

The factory has now been sold by Birmingham-based 2 Sisters Food Group to owner Ranjit Singh Boparan's Boparan Private Office for an undisclosed amount.

The Boparan Private Office owns Bernard Matthews and several food production and high street names.

It is now looking to build a sustainable long-term future for the site.

Elkes Biscuits dates back to 1908 and the factory at Dove Valley Bakeries opened in 1928.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

