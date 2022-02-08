Award for highway contractor

Crown Highways

Crown Highways took home large business of the year from the ceremony at Drayton Manor Hotel.

The event was hosted by radio presenter Donna Alos and attended by 220 people.

Crown Highways aims to be the top highway contractor in the West Midlands.

The last year has seen huge success for the company’s strategic growth plan as it was named one of 50 contractors to win places on a £3.6 billion National Highways Scheme Delivery Framework to carry out maintenance and renewals on England’s motorway and trunk road network.

Due to continued investment in its workforce the company has achieved an 80 per cent staff retention rate. It has also made commitments to support the future workforce in the uptake of apprentice programmes through ‘The Five Per cent Club’, as well as establishing an in-house training academy.

Crown Highways also plans to expand its social value model and has also invested £50,000 in local social value activity since August 2021.

Jessica Greaney won young professional of the year for her exceptional contribution to the content strategy and success of marketing firm EDGE Creative of Sutton Coldfield.

Chris Brewerton, divisional head of the Sutton Coldfield and Lichfield and Tamworth Chambers of Commerce, said: “The SLTC awards have been a wonderful showcase of all the positive and inspiring work businesses across our respective districts have done during the past 12 months.

“It’s always great to see everyone come together, particularly this year after the sacrifices we’ve all had to make due to the pandemic, and we are so proud to have such incredible business as part of our network.

“Congratulations to all of the winners and also to all of those businesses who applied or who were shortlisted."

The Lichfield and Tamworth Chamber president’s award was won by Fiona Rouse and the Cannock Chase Chamber president’s award went to Chris Wheeler.