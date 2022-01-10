Food warehouse extension plans are withdrawn

Euro Foods Group

The application by Euro Foods, based in Heath Road, Darlaston, was poised to get the thumbs up from Walsall Council's planning committee providing issues relating to fire safety at the premises were resolved.

But at Thursday's meeting members were told by council leader and committee chairman Mike Bird that the proposals had been withdrawn.

"The application has been withdrawn pending further negotiations with the planning officers," Councillor Bird said.

West Midlands Fire Service had raised an objection over a requirement for the provision of water for firefighters.