Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Food warehouse extension plans are withdrawn

By Deborah HardimanDarlastonBusinessPublished:

Plans to extend a food distribution warehouse set to create jobs have been withdrawn.

Euro Foods Group
Euro Foods Group

The application by Euro Foods, based in Heath Road, Darlaston, was poised to get the thumbs up from Walsall Council's planning committee providing issues relating to fire safety at the premises were resolved.

But at Thursday's meeting members were told by council leader and committee chairman Mike Bird that the proposals had been withdrawn.

"The application has been withdrawn pending further negotiations with the planning officers," Councillor Bird said.

West Midlands Fire Service had raised an objection over a requirement for the provision of water for firefighters.

Euro Foods Group wanted to extend the warehouse to expand its business of manufacturing and distributing fresh and frozen foods. The planning proposal included two new heavy goods vehicle loading docking bays, 25 parking spaces, two electric car charging bays and roof solar panels.

Business
News
Politics
Darlaston
Walsall
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News