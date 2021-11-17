Safestore to beat guidance as sales jump

The news Safestore site at Sun Street, off High Street, Quarry Bank

Revenue for the three months through October increased to £51.1 million, up from £42.8 million year-on-year.

Full-year earnings were anticipated to be slightly ahead of previous guidance.

In the fourth quarter, the company's occupancy rate rose five percentage points to 84.5 per cent, while the average storage rate rose 8.4 per cent to £28.42.

CEO Frederic Vecchioli said: "I am pleased to report a strong final quarter to conclude what was an exceptional and record result for the year. I would like to thank our staff for continuing to perform excellently throughout the period particularly given the challenges presented by Covid-19.

"All geographies have performed strongly and have shown good momentum in the final quarter. The UK business has traded particularly well this quarter, with exceptionally strong growth in average rate in the final three months driving like-for-like revenue growth of 16.8 per cent for the year.

"Our property pipeline continues to grow and we now have 800,000 sq ft planned to open over the coming years in the UK, Paris and Spain, representing growth of 11 per cent in the size of our estate. In November 2021, we added a further freehold London site to our pipeline in the Old Kent Road area. Our pipeline will be financed by our free cashflow and existing debt facilities and we anticipate further additions over the coming months.