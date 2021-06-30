New Wolverhampton Tesco opens for business

By Dayna FarringtonWolverhamptonBusinessPublished:

A new Tesco store opened its doors today – replacing a Waitrose that had been trading from the same site for more than 16 years.

The new Tesco off Penn Road in Wolverhampton
The new Tesco off Penn Road in Wolverhampton

The opening at the site off Penn Road marks the retailer’s first large store in Wolverhampton.

Staff have been working hard behind the scenes to get the store ready for opening.

Facilities include a Tesco customer cafe, F&F clothing and free electric vehicle charging points in the car park.

Inside the new Tesco
Staff Claire Lane, Andy Simpson and Valerie Chisholm at the Tesco which has replaced Waitrose

The store will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

The Waitrose store closed its doors for the last time on December 31, after more than 16 years trading in the city.

Shoppers at the store spoke of sadness at the store closing, with many reflecting on the good quality food and friendly service that Waitrose and its staff had provided.

Business
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News