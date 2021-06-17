New taxi-hailing app comes to the Black Country

A Bolt taxi seen by Birmingham's Bullring shopping centre

Bolt set up shop in Wolverhampton and Birmingham on Wednesday, rivalling Uber which is already in operation across the region.

It allows mobile phone users to hail taxis via the app, seeing the live locations of vehicles on a map and guide prices for their journey.

The service will also be available in Walsall and Solihull, extending into Dudley and Sandwell in the next few weeks.

Bolt first launched in London in 2019. Birmingham and Wolverhampton are the latest pieces of its expansion puzzle across the UK,

Bolt taxis will offer 100 per cent carbon neutral journey, which the firm said complimented Birmingham City Council's introduction of its Clean Air Zone.

Sam Raciti, UK general manager at Bolt, said: "Bolt’s launch in Birmingham and Wolverhampton complements the council’s commitment to sustainability as a 100 per cent carbon-neutral service.

"The implementation of the Clean Air Zone shouldn’t stop Brummies moving around their city freely.