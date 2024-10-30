Two vehicles involved in crash outside pub on Sedgley High Street

Two vehicles were involved in a smash outside of a pub in Sedgley.

The incident occurred on the High Street between 11and 11.15pm last night (October 29).

A witness from the scene said the "car overtook a bus and hit another vehicle as it was leaving the Stump pub" and that the driver was left "shaken" by the incident but was helped by staff from the pub.

Scenes from the Sedgley hit and run incident

Photos from the scene showed the wreckage from the crash and a police van in attendance.

Ambulance units also reportedly attended the scene.

West Midlands Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.