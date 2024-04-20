'Dream comes true' for community centre after unexpected cash windfall will fund new kitchen

The Dorothy Parkes Centre was one of 40 charities across the country to benefit from Global Radio's Make Some Noise £2.6 million donation to small charities who make difference to their community.

The Church Road community centre provides a safe, warm place of welcome for vulnerable people and groups from all communities. Every day there are services and projects to help physical and mental health.

The centre tries to combat isolation and loneliness by encouraging hard to reach groups to attend various sessions and mark national events the Queen's death and the King's Coronation last year.

The centre hosts various groups including this afternoon luncheon club

The centre also has an allotment regularly producing fresh produce which the new "dream" commercial kitchen will help turn into free healthy meals.

The money from Global, which owns Classic FM, Capital, Heart, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold, will also fund more than 60 cookery classes.

The courses will focus on cooking on a budget and using fresh fruit and vegetables which are cheaper and healthier and be held in June and July. Work will begin building the new kitchen in May.

Robert Bruce, CEO at Dorothy Parkes Centre, said “We are so excited at the prospect of having a new community kitchen at our centre. This is something we have needed for a number of years and we are so grateful to Global’s Make Some Noise for awarding us the grant which will turn our dreams into a reality."

He added: "It was incredible to receive more funding than we applied for, in order for us to get the high-quality spec kitchen. It will leave a legacy and a facility which many members of our local community can enjoy for many years to come.”

Smethwick Councillor Parbinder Kaur was delighted with the centre's unexpected cash windfall.

She said: "This is such good news, the staff and volunteers at the centre work miracles on their budget and fundraising to get a new kitchen would have taken years."

Global Radio reaches more than 27 million listeners a week and Make Some Noise is partly funded by generous listeners.

Suzanne Ryder-Richardson, Director of Global Goodness at Global, said: “It’s becoming increasingly hard for small charities to meet the rising demand for their services whilst struggling with higher bills.

"They are delivering vital projects which are a lifeline for so many. We’re thrilled that thanks to the generosity of the Global audiences and our partners we are able to help those charities, who are at the centre of communities right across the UK.

"But there are still so many of these amazing projects who are finding it difficult to continue, with some having to turn people away when they are reaching out for a lifeline. We will continue our work to raise funds and awareness to help preserve these essential community resources.”