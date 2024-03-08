Grieving daughter fuming after 'mum's room on round the world cruise sold days after death'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Florence Goldwater died in a Guatemalan hospital in January after falling ill while travelling on the Arcadia. She was 86.

Rebecca Williams travelled ashore with her mum to help her get treatment and, after consulting with family, decided to continue with the 100-day trip.

But when she reboarded in Hawaii she was shocked to find Florence's room had been sold on - and her belongings "dumped".

She described the whole ordeal as "distressing" and says P&O Cruises are profiting off her loss.

Rebecca, Stratford-upon-Avon, said: “I feel like the company is profiting off my mother’s demise - it’s all been so distressing.

“We’ve not heard anything back from P&O - we’ve emailed and emailed, and nothing.

“When we’ve managed to speak to a general manager in person, he told us he was very sorry, but it’s company policy to sell on a room that isn’t being used.”

Rebecca's husband Andrew, 64, paid £66k for two rooms on Arcadia.

Florence Goldwater, 86. The daughter of an elderly woman who died on a popular round-the-world cruise claims her room was sold just 24 hours after she died. SWNS

They boarded in Southampton and the trip was due to last from January 6 to April 15

But Florence caught bacterial pneumonia just two weeks in and they had to disembark.

Rebecca, a director of a facilities management company, said: "We took her to the sick bay in a wheelchair - the doctor examined her and said she’s poorly enough to need hospital treatment - but she’s not critical.

“The medical staff put her on an antibiotic drip and gave her a chest X-ray. They concluded she had bacterial pneumonia on both lungs.

“Before we disembarked, I went to reception and asked, if she makes a proper, full recovery - can we get back on the ship?

“It’s a 14-week cruise and we were only two weeks into it.

“The young guy on reception asked the manager - who came back and said, ‘absolutely. You’ve paid for those rooms, they’re yours.’

“Of course - we didn’t know what was going to happen.”

The ship docked in Guatemala on January 24 and the couple disembarked to take Florence to hospital.

They spent an extra £1,300 on the ambulance ride alone.

Florence’s hospital stay, along with accommodation for Rebecca and Andrew and a flight to the ship's next stop in Honolulu came to £18k in total.

Florence’s condition continued to worsen and she died on January 25, three days before her 87th birthday.

Rebecca said: “It was very, very upsetting. I didn’t think she was going to pass away within 24 hours of us being there.

“We consulted the rest of our family - and Florence’s sister, Jill, who is 89 years old herself - and everyone said she would’ve wanted us to continue on with the cruise.”

With permission from the general manager on board the Arcadia, Andrew and Rebecca re-boarded the ship in Honolulu, Hawaii, 10 days later.

Florence Goldwater, 86. The daughter of an elderly woman who died on a popular round-the-world cruise claims her room was sold just 24 hours after she died. SWNS

But when they got to their room they found Florence’s belongings had been “dumped” in there.

After querying it with the general manager Rebecca says she was told that “someone else is in there now” - meaning Florence's room was occupied.

One month on, the family say they haven’t heard back about a refund, or been provided with an explanation as to why the room was sold.

Rebecca said: “We’ve been back and forth, back and forth - and nothing.

“We’re literally still on the cruise, and can’t even speak to anyone. All we’ve been told is that it’s a matter for ‘post-cruise’. We just don’t know where to turn.”

A spokesperson for P&O Cruises said: "We are so sorry that Ms Williams' mother died during the trip and our thoughts and prayers are with her and the family.

"We follow very strict procedures in such cases to ensure that all personal effects and belongings are dealt with carefully and with the greatest respect.

"As such they were moved for safekeeping to Ms Williams' cabin."