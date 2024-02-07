Car hits central reservation on M54 spilling oil and debris across carriageway
Fire crews were called to the M54 on Tuesday night after a car slammed into the central reservation.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue service sent three fire engines - from Albrighton, Telford Central and Wellington - to the crash scene between junctions 2 and 3 on the eastbound carriageway at around 10.15pm.
There were no reports of injuries and a spokesperson said crews had removed the car and cleaned the oil and debris from the carriageway by 11pm.