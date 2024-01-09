Chance to hear about the Post Office Scandal from journalist who has covered the story for a decade

Nick Wallis was also series consultant on the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which has received plaudits for its recent presentation of the saga.

Now Mr Wallis will be appearing at theatres in the West Midlands to share the true story of how hundreds of innocent people fought to clear their names after being pursued by the Post Office through the criminal courts.

He will be at Lichfield's Garrick Theatre on March 24, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, on April 14, Stourport's The Civic on April 15 and Dudley Town Hall on April 19.

The promoters of the show say: “Proud pillars of their communities were stripped of their jobs and livelihoods.

“Many were forced into bankruptcy or borrowed from friends and family to give the Post Office thousands they did not owe. The really unlucky ones were sent to prison.”

Mr Wallis has presented, produced and consulted on three BBC Panoramas about the Post Office scandal. He has written about it for Private Eye and presented a BBC Radio 4 series on the subject called The Great Post Office Trial.

He has also written a book called The Great Post Office Scandal, which you can buy from his website or Amazon.