Pawsitively heroic: West Mercia police dogs make a splash as first in Midlands to dive into search for missing persons

Police Dog (PD) Lupo and PD Jabba have become the first police dogs in the Midlands to be specially trained in searching for people who may have drowned in the region's rivers and lakes.

The dogs, and their handlers, PC James Benjamin and PC Nick Davies will be deployed across the region to look for missing people.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police Dog (PD) Lupo and PD Jabba have been trained to indicate the presence of a body under the water line at various depths of still or flowing water.

"Working with their respective handlers, PC James Benjamin and PC Nick Davies, they will be a vital part of the force’s search teams when looking for missing people in rivers and can also be sent to support other forces around the country."