Collections continue following Wolves Foundation sleepout at Molineux

Wolves Foundation once again teamed up with the Good Shepherd for the fifth annual event, which has already raised in excess of £50,000 for people experiencing homelessness and vulnerability across the city.

Distinguished guests and ambassadors from both charities joined people taking part in what was another fantastic community event with a real feeling of togetherness and a collective will to help people who are struggling.

“For me, the Molineux Sleepout gives an awareness of how some people have to live and reminds us not to take what we have for granted,” says TV presenter and Foundation ambassador, Mark Rhodes.

“A lot of us take for granted that we have a roof over our heads and food in our bellies, and people don’t deserve to be homeless or not being able to afford food – that shouldn’t be happening.”

“I witnessed at first hand the work the Good Shepherd were doing on a visit when I was a player about ten years ago,” added former Wolves keeper and now Good Shepherd ambassador Carl Ikeme.

“I couldn’t believe how many people needed to use the food service, not just homeless people but others who just couldn’t afford food – it was really humbling and an eye-opener.”

Wolves Foundation in action

The heroes on the night were those participants who braved the elements – probably the worst weather so far – but all did it because they wanted to raise awareness and funding for an issue which so many from the local community are keen to support.

“I support the Sleepout because I know what it is like to go without,” said Chris Cooper.

“About 30 years ago I found myself sleeping on the streets for a few days after coming out of a bad relationship.

“But it’s all about trying to make a difference, and by raising a few quid, we can put a meal on the table for someone or help families that are struggling.”

Siobhan Bowen, from St Thomas More School in Willenhall, took part with other staff and also past and present students.

“Being able to talk about what we are doing has broadened the horizons of our pupils and highlighted things like social justice with people having to sleep rough,” she said.

By searching ‘Just Giving’ and ‘Molineux Sleepout 2023’ fans can still access the page to make a donation before the campaign closes at the end of the year.