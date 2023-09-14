HS2 route continuing to forge ahead through Staffordshire

Work continues on constructing the HS2 line around Streethay, Lichfield, near Cappers Lane and the A38. Image by Chief Photographer Tim Thursfield Work on the HS2 tunnel as seen from ground level. It is one of a number of project on the route.

This drone image shows the scale of the work around Streethay, Lichfield, where the line crosses under existing railway tracks.

The area is key to the HS2 project, incorporating parts of Phase One, linking London to the West Midlands and Phase 2, in which the line travels north towards Crew and then Manchester.

Fresh doubts were raised again this week is week over the future of the second phase of the project, because of concerns about escalating costs.