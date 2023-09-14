HS2 route continuing to forge ahead through Staffordshire

This drone image shows the scale of the work around Streethay, Lichfield, where the line crosses under existing railway tracks.
The area is key to the HS2 project, incorporating parts of Phase One, linking London to the West Midlands and Phase 2, in which the line travels north towards Crew and then Manchester.
Fresh doubts were raised again this week is week over the future of the second phase of the project, because of concerns about escalating costs.
Trains for HS2 are set to be built at Alstom in Derby from 2024, but delays could effect jobs at the factory. Around 2,000 workers are hoping to be involved in contracts linked to HS2 trains.