Tributes paid following passing of 'loved' search and rescue dog

Cara, aged nine, sadly passed away after succumbing to a heart condition. Now fire service members have praised the Belgian Malinois for her long service and amazing legacy.

Cara joined the West Midlands Fire Service in 2016 as a member of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) dog with her handler Mick Attwood, she quickly went on to develop a legacy of respect within her team on and off duty.

The fire dog was among the first of her breed to be accepted into the USAR, fulfilling a long history of deployments, frequently being deployed in the UK but also abroad with the UK International Search and Rescue in Sicily and Kosovo.

Cara sadly died shortly after retiring.

Cara, the West Midlands Fire Service Urban Search and Rescue who sadly died aged nine, Credit: West Midlands Fire Service

Mick Attwood, her handler, said: "It's incredibly sad that Cara's passing so soon after her retirement. I'm very proud to say that she leaves an amazing legacy behind her.

"She always enjoyed meeting people and all the fuss she got, yet she always knew the level of self-control needed for whoever she met.

"On and off duty, she excelled in all environments. Working with her was the greatest blessing any handler could wish for. She set the standard and we're extremely proud of all that she achieved in her nine years. Rest easy, Cara."

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Simon Barry, said: "This is incredibly sad news. Cara was a much-loved dog and a well-respected member of the brigade.