Teen studying at Halesowen College praised for academic success with award

Mahamat has been celebrated for his academic success at Halesowen College

Mahamat Allamie, who studies ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) at Halesowen college, came to Britain last year after a "difficult" journey from his home country, Chad.

The 17-year-old has been praised for his commitment to his academia, winning in the Contribution to School or Further Education category at the Dudley Youth Awards.

The teen, who lives in Kidderminster, said: "I was delighted to be nominated for this award and to win was incredible. I definitely plan to continue my studies and do as well as I can in the future."

Mahamat was nominated for the award by staff at the college who described him as a "model" student.

Karylle Phillips, post-16 care experience coordinator at the college, said: "Congratulations to Mahamat for receiving this much deserved award. Despite his early traumatic experiences, he has shown great resilience in moving here and doing so well in college."