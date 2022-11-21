Blind living centre kicks off Christmas with festive community lunches.

Pictured is Sarah Dovey, Fundraising Coordinator and Victoria Wilcox, Executive Support Manager preparing for Beacon’s Christmas Community lunches.

The Beacon Centre for the Blind, on Wolverhampton Road, Dudley, will once again open it's doors to the public for it's annual December Christmas community lunches.

The sight loss charity will be serving the three-course menu along with festive-themed live entertainment before rounding the evening off with hot drinks and mince pies.

Victoria Wilcox, Beacon's executive support manager, said: "We so enjoy welcoming our community into the Beacon Centre at Christmas. It's a chance for families, friends and community groups to come together at a special time of year.

"Everyone who attends will be helping to support someone impacted by sight loss as funds raised from the lunches will support our work."

Six days of lunches are organised for the event, with meals taking place on December 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22.

Meals must be booked in advanced with bookings being taken by calling 01902880111 on Monday to Friday or alternatively emailing on enquires@beaconvision.org

The charity is also hosting a number of other fundraising Christmas events including its annual Santa Fun Run at West Park on December 4.