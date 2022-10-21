A spooky makeover for Cadbury World’s bull

Cadbury World chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Terry Collins, pictured with the spooktacular Halloween creation Cadbury World chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Terry Collins, pictured with the spooktacular Halloween creation

Crafters Dawn Jenks, Donna Oluban and Terry Collins worked their magic to create a chocolate model weighing 92kg – the equivalent of 2,044 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Molten chocolate was filled into a giant piping bag to mould the bull’s hat and poured into a large plastic bag to create his cape, before being secured to the bull with melted chocolate.

Edible green glitter was later added to his eyes to create the ultimate spooky effect. It was finished with shimmering gold stars and lustre to complete the seasonal look.

Dawn, Donna and Terry also hand decorated a selection of ghostly chocolate pumpkins using white chocolate, before hand-piping melted chocolate mixed with orange lustre, directly onto the sculpture to create a ghoulish glowing effect.

The model will be on display in Cadbury World until Halloween. Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at the attraction, said: “Dawn, Donna and Terry have given our chocolate bull an update by dressing him up ready for the spooky season. It looks really stunning and we look forward to the reaction from visitors who can see it in our Chocolate Making zone.”