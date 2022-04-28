Eligible residents encouraged to get vaccine booster

People across Wolverhampton who are eligible are being invited to get their spring Covid vaccination booster

Thousands of eligible people in Wolverhampton, including over-75s, care home residents and those aged 12 and over who have a weakened immune system, have been invited by text, email or letter to book their booster appointment.

People who are eligible but have not yet received an invite are now encouraged to come forward and book their jab.

Adults will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and those aged between 12 and 18 will be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

John Denley, Wolverhampton’s director of public health, said: "We know that the vaccine provides the best protection against serious illness from Covid-19, and that immunity from previous jabs wanes after time.

"People are still being hospitalised with Covid-19 on a daily basis so it's really important that, if you are eligible for your spring booster, you get it as soon as you are able to.

"Appointments and walk-ins are also still available for first, second and first booster doses, so please come forward if you are due a jab."

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for NHS Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group, said: "We’re delighted that we can now offer appointments to everyone eligible for a spring booster dose.

"Having a spring booster jab helps vulnerable people, including the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, maintain a high level of protection against the virus.

"Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and it’s still spreading in our community, so it’s never been more important to get vaccinated.

"There’s no need to wait to be contacted, if you’re eligible you can book your spring booster dose now."

Meanwhile, all five to 11-year-olds with no underlying health conditions are now eligible for two doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Each vaccine is a third of the dose given to older children and adults, and will be administered 12 weeks apart.