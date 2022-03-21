Notification Settings

Baby lamb galore at Lower Drayton Farm

By Nathan Rowe

Visitors will be given the opportunity to come face to face with newborn lambs at Lower Drayton Farm in Penkridge this spring.

Boryana Ivanova from Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge, with one of the newborn lambs
The main flock of sheep at the farm are currently in 'lambing season' with 85 ewes in total expected to give birth.

At the farm there is currently a lamb and ewe event taking place until May which provides the chance to meet some of the farm’s cutest babies.

The event allows visitors get up close to lambs and ewes in the a new lambing barn and to learn all about sheep in the haybarn theatre.

Farmer Richard, family farmer, said: "Spring always signifies lambing time on the farm and we are really happy with how it has gone.

"We have 85 ewes to lamb, with 40 them having already given birth.

"We have had 60 lambs so far, with each ewe capable of giving birth to between one and three offspring.

And it isn't just the newborns the farm is celebrating, having recently been awarded the new tourism business of the year award for Staffordshire.

Farmer Richard added: "We are really proud and surprised to get it, it is no secret the pandemic was very difficult for us.

"People coming back to the farm and us winning that award has been a great boost.

"On mothers day, mother's or grandmother's can get a free scone served with cream and jam and a cup of either tea or coffee.

"And while she’s enjoying her treat, the little ones can get arty and colour their very own Mother’s Day card."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

