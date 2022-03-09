'Shoddy' repairs slammed as tarmac meets bricks on historic Bridgnorth street

Repairs on East Castle Street, Bridgnorth

Tony Green spoke after the county council carried out repairs along the pavements of East Castle Street which contains listed buildings. They had been damaged by cars reversing on to them whilst trying to park.

He spoke in the wake of a recent report on work carried out on railings at Castle Walk, close to the cliff railway.

It found the copings designed to protect the railings were eroding, less than two years after work was carried out on them.

Mr Green, who represented the East ward as a district councillor and also served on the planning committee at county level, said the work had left a 'disgraceful mess, severely harming the setting of the listed buildings.'

He said: "The paving has been damaged by careless parking and undoubtedly it needed repairing.

"But Shropshire Council's contractors have slopped tarmac down leaving a disgraceful mess, severely harming the setting of the listed buildings.

“Shortage of money will probably be blamed for the shortcomings, whilst they squander millions on Shrewsbury-centred projects, and neglecting market towns.”

“The defunct district council’s planning committee and the county council’s local surveyor would never have tolerated such shoddy work”

“We need our local councillors, conservation officers, and civic society to exert pressure, set standards, and stop this municipal vandalism, which does nothing to enhance our beautiful unique, and tourism-dependent town.”