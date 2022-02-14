Restaurants in region swooning for Valentine's Day boom in two years

Michael Rocco gets his Wolverhampton restaurant ready for Valentine's Day

After taking a major financial hit, many bars, pubs and restaurants are opening on Valentine's Day for the first time since 2020.

Florists say they have also benefited - with increased footfall in town centres allowing them to cash in on more walk-in trade.

Last year, romance was taken off the table for many people as they found alternative ways to treat loved ones, such as ordering takeaway meals.

Now, hospitality staff in the West Midlands have enjoyed a weekend of celebrations with special menus and offers available to guests – and also have the added bonus of being fully booked on a Monday night.

Michael Rocco, the owner of Rocco Restaurant on Darlington Street in Wolverhampton, has designed a set menu at his Italian restaurant.

Despite falling on a Monday, Michael hopes that Valentine's Day and the succession of holidays to come will cause business to boom.

He said: "I think things will pick up slowly because we've got Mother's Day coming up shortly, that'll be a bonus, and then we've got the Easter holiday. So I'm hoping by having all these occasions all together – it will work for all of us."

Michael has a legion of dedicated customers, meaning football matches at Molineux always leave him fully booked, but his regulars couldn't help while the restaurant was closed due to Covid.

He said: "It's been a nightmare. These few months of closure has cost us tens of thousands of pounds without a shadow of a doubt. It has cost us all dearly.

"People's habits have changed now and we've lost all that business. But we're still here, I'm not going anywhere. Hopefully now the government are lifting pandemic restrictions at the end of the month, people will become more confident."

Born in York to a Persian-Italian family, Rocco has been running restaurants for 35 years and working in them for over 40.

"Eight years ago I decided to go to Wolverhampton," he said. "Everyone said you don't want to go to Wolverhampton, you've got too much competition. But who cares? If you're good, you succeed. I'm standing out in the crowd.

"From a joiner to a builder to an MP - to me everybody is the same, I treat everybody the same. They're all welcome and that's the only way to do a successful business."

"

Meanwhile, in Lichfield, Tom Shepherd is enjoying a first Valentine's Day at his restaurant Upstairs.

Tom Shepherd, the owner of Upstairs in Lichfield

The former head chef at Adam's restaurant in Birmingham, where he had a Michelin star and three AA rosettes, opened his own restaurant in October last year, above his father's jewellery shop.

"It's been a long time coming," the 33-year-old chef said. "I left Adam's in 2019 with the sole intention of opening his own restaurant but obviously the pandemic happened.

"But actually, that allowed me to digest and meticulously plan the restaurant.

"Since we opened, it's been phenomenal, I'm elated. The restaurant has never not been full and the waiting lists are long."

Upstairs has a standard and vegetarian menu, but Adam is providing a bespoke menu for his lucky Valentine's diners.

When he released booking for the romantic evening at the restaurant, it sold out in 22 minutes.