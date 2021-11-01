Poppy appeal is launched in the city

The Lichfield Branch of the Royal British Legion launches this year's Poppy appeal outside the Guildhall on Saturday.

The money collected will be used to care for and support military families which includes grants, employment advice, funding, emotional support, tribunal and inquest advice, care homes and family breaks, as well as helping service personnel returning from current and past conflicts.

The Mayor, Councillor Robert Robert Yardley and Lady Mayoress, Councillor Jayne Marks joined John Hemstock and other members of the Lichfield branch of the Royal British Legion outside the Guildhall to launch the annual appeal on Saturday (October 30).

At 11am the Royal British Legion's Chaplain Rev Janet Waterford said a prayer.

The Mayor said: "On Sunday November 14 at 11am people around the nation will pause to remember those lives lost in past conflicts.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to our service personnel who across the years have made sacrifices on our behalf.

"I strongly encourage everyone to show their thanks to the servicemen and women of our armed forces, by supporting the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal and buying and wearing their poppy with pride.

"As Mayor of Lichfield, it will be my great honour and privilege to lay a wreath on behalf of the City of Lichfield at 11am in the Garden of Remembrance – all are welcome to come along and observe the customary two minutes silence."

Once again there will be no British Legion parade this year due to the absence of a band. Instead, the Civic party will process from the Guildhall and join members of the Royal British Legion at the West side of the Cathedral.

A commemorative booklet called Fallen Soldiers has been written by local historian Johnathan Oates, telling the story of 15 local men who gave their lives.