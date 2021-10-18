Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke to perform 'strings attached' at cathedral

Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke are performing at Lichfield Cathedral on Friday December 3.

The friends will be singing their classic hits, "strings attached", accompanied by a ten piece orchestra in the magnificent venue.

Released in 1990, Beverley Craven's eponymous debut album went double platinum selling more than 1.2million copies.

It featured the Brit Award winner's biggest hit, "Promise Me", and subsequent hit singles "Holding On" and "Woman to Woman".

Judie Tzuke is best known for her 1979 hit "Stay With Me Till Dawn" and run of top 20 albums in the early 1980s.

Signed to Elton John's Rocket Record label, she supported the superstar on his North American tour in 1980 which included opening for him at a free concert in New York's Central Park which drew an audience of some 400,000 fans.

The forthcoming concert will be Beverley's first visit to Lichfield and she admits she is excited about the prospect of performing in the city.

"Singing in the cathedral is the ideal venue with its fabulous acoustics," said Beverley.

“I have performed in places like that before. I love the sound of the echo of my voice coming back to me - it makes me want to sing better.

“With just strings and vocals, I am really looking forward to it."

Beverley said she became something of a hermit during lockdown and appreciates the opportunity to get out and sing before an audience.

“It think this concert will be quite emotional," she added.

“And every day I have to pinch myself that I am actually working with Judie Tzuke - if someone had said to me when I was 17 that is what I would be doing I would not have believed them.

“She was very influential - there were not many women around as it was a male-dominated industry.

“Judie and Kate Bush were my heroines.

“I can’t believe I am friends with Judie but doing a tour together with her - it really is a dream come true.”

The concert is being staged by LoveLifeLoveLive.

A spokesperson said: "Lovelifelovelive bring you one of the most exciting events Lichfield Cathedral has seen all year.

"Beverley Craven and Judie Tzuke with a 10 piece string section singing hits from their careers.

"This is a one off performance that will set the cathedral alight.

"We are honoured and know this gig will become part of their amazing history."

"LoveLifeLoveLive - Love Beverley Craven on Friday, December 3.

"Tickets are going fast - book now at www.lovelifelovelive.com."