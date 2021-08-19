Daisy in Three Peaks fundraiser for mental health charity

Daisy Jennison-Cooke who will be taking on the challenge

Daisy Jennison-Cooke, from Bridgnorth, is being joined by her friend Josh Jones from Caersws, Mid Wales, in taking on the Three Peaks challenge.

The task, which will take place on August 28, involves scaling the highest mountain in Scotland - Ben Nevis, England - Scafell Pike, and Wales - Snowdon, all within 24 hours.

Daisy is completing the challenge to raise money for a charity called Amaudo, which provides mental health support in Nigeria.

The charity helps with residential and community-based mental health services for mentally ill people in South East Nigeria.

Daisy set her self a fundraising target of £1,500 for the challenge, and has so far raised £950.

Both Daisy and Josh have been in training for the task, with several trips up Snowdon and Cadair Idris in way of preparation for the big day.

Daisy said: "I have been doing quite a bit of training with my friend Josh, going up mountains in Wales and Shropshire. We have been up Snowdon a couple of time and Cadair Idris."

She said the challenge had been a good focus during her gap year, and a way to raise money for a worthwhile cause.

Daisy said: "It is a big challenge, it is very real to me, but I am looking forward to doing it."

She offered her thanks to all those who have supported the fundraising so far, including High Town Grill, Bridgnorth, which made a substantial contribution to the target.

Cash donations are being collected by Cafe Zero, at the Faraday Business Park in Bridgnorth.