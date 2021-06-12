Woman dies and man suffers fractured pelvis after cars and motorbike collide in Coventry

A woman has died and a man has been injured after a motorbike collided with two vehicles in the West Midlands.

A444 Jimmy Hill Way. Photo: Google
The 20-year-old was a passenger on a white Yamaha motorcycle, with the rider, 20, suffering a fractured pelvis.

The incident took place on the A444 Jimmy Hill Way, in Coventry, just before 10.50pm on Friday, police said.

No-one else was injured in the collision, which happened on the approach to the traffic island at Bell Green Road and Stoney Stanton Road.

Sgt Mark Crozier, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation into how a young woman tragically lost her life.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or may have dash-cam footage prior to the collision to contact us.

"The young woman’s family are being supported by trained officers and our thoughts go out to them at this sad time."

Get in touch with police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting log 4829 of June 11, or phone 101.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

