Severn Valley Railway train turned purple to help mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Station master Chris Thomas shows off the train's new purple livery

To celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Commonwealth Games, the SVR had renamed and repainted one of its home-based steam locomotives.

The 34027 Taw Valley is now sporting shiny new purple livery, to commemorate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Visitors to the Bridgnorth Station on the railway were able to see the highly unusual coloured loco over the weekend.

Station master Chris Thomas shows off the train's new purple livery

The name change and repaint will be strictly temporary measures, and later in the year, the locomotive will be restored to its original name and livery.

“This is all about making the biggest impact possible,” said chairman Mike Ball.

“We’re putting a huge amount of effort into our celebrations for both The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the 2022 Commonwealth Games which are being held in Birmingham. We’re sure that the unusual appearance of the loco will prove a huge draw to visitors.”

Station master Chris Thomas shows off the train's new purple livery

It isn't the first time that the West Country class loco has appeared in an unconventional livery. In 2000, it was turned out in maroon and carried Hogwarts Express nameplates to promote J K Rowling’s Harry Potter books, appearing at signing events throughout the UK.