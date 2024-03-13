Night of mirth and music with Black Country funnyman

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Doug, who made his name with the Black Country Night Out entertainment troupe, will be headlining a show at Cannock's Prince of Wales Theatre next month.

Doug, who appeared as the warm-up man for television shows Parkinson, Call my Bluff, Going for a Song and The Weakest Link, will bring his unique brand of clean observational humour to the show on April 17.

He will be joined by singer Steve Ashcroft and instrumentalist Martin Lewis who will roll back the years by performing the hits of the 1960s and 70s. The duo have performed alongside Hot Chocolate, Long John Baldry and Raymond Froggatt during their long career in the industry.

Doug said: "This is a real feel good show to lift the spirits and get those toes tapping as we laugh our way into the better weather."

The show will start at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from the box office on 01543 578762.