Birmingham Rep hit play now touring the Black Country

The cast of GrimeBoy outside Birmingham University’s Curzon Building - one of the stops on the tour

The hit new play by Birmingham Poet Laureate Casey Bailey, will tour 12 venues across the West Midlands, including Wolverhampton's Newhampton Arts Centre, West Bromwich Library, Tipton Muslim Community Centre and the Dorothy Parkes Centre in Smethwick.

Having concluded its sold-out run of performances at the Rep on Saturday, GrimeBoy will prioritise playing for young audiences who may have limited access to live performance.

All tickets are free or low cost thanks to the support of the Sir Barry Jackson Trust.

Directed by The Rep’s associate director, Madeleine Kludje, and designed by Ebrahim Nazier, the play follows a set of friends and adversaries through Birmingham’s grime music scene.

Madeleine Kludje said: “It has been fantastic to see our run of GrimeBoy at The Rep received so enthusiastically by audiences, with standing ovations at every performance.

“Now, we get to share this superb show and piece of writing with young audiences across the West Midlands, bringing thrilling, relevant theatre to them in venues and spaces on their doorstep.”

The original cast of GrimeBoy will feature in the tour, including Keiren Hamilton Amos as GrimeBoy, Corey Weekes as Jay, Alexander Lobo Moreno as Blue, and Auden Allen as DJ.

Keiren Hamilton Amos is an alumnus of Birmingham City University’s Applied Theatre School of Acting, one of the venues which the tour will visit.

The full list of venues on the tour is:

Dorothy Parkes Centre Smethwick (May 3)

Birmingham City University Curzon Building (May 4)

Cadbury College (May 5)

Rugeley Rose Theatre (May 6)

Legacy Centre of Excellence (May 7)

The Hive for Worcester University (May 8)

SENSE Touchbase Pears (May 10)

West Bromwich Library (May 11)

Free@Last Nechells (May 12)

Newhampton Arts Centre (May 13)

Old Print Works Balsall Heath (May 14)

Tipton Muslim Community Centre (May 15)