Follow the Yellow Brick Road for panto fun

Genna Jaine and Paul Freeman are starring in The Wizard of Oz at Wednesbury Town Hall

Wednesbury Town Hall will be the setting for performances of a much-loved pantomime as performers from across the town and the surrounding area take to the stage to perform the Wizard of Oz.

The show will bring the magic of Dorothy and her friends over three days of shows and is being produced by local theatre company Showtime Community Productions.

Showtime director Adrian Jukes is running the show with partner Tammy Pearsall and said the idea was to bring a bit of fun to the town and give people a place to go to perform.

He said: "We've done a few productions over the years and after lockdown ended, we wanted to help out with giving kids and adults a place to perform and have some fan.

"We've put on performances before and we like to make it look as professional as possible and give people who normally wouldn't go on stage the chance to do so.

"Tammy is the main lead of the group and has written our other plays before, so she wrote the Wizard of Oz and got it together for us to perform here."

The pantomime will run between Wednesday, January 12, and Saturday, January 15, and Mr Jukes said the pantomime was a great opportunity to get out and see a show in the heart of the community.

He said: "We don't charge large amounts for tickets and we try to make it fun for the community and encourage them to come to their local hall and have a fun night out."