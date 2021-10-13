WATCH: Dirty Dancing flash mob take over Birmingham New Street

BirminghamTheatre & ComedyPublished:

Hundreds of people gathered to watch as a Dirty Dancing flash mob took over the concourse of Birmingham New Street station.

The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley
The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley

The musical is performing at the city's Alexandra Theatre this week but some lucky travellers were treated to a special performance of their own when the cast of the show appeared at the train station.

Michael O'Reilly and Kira Malou, who play lead characters Johnny and Baby, performed the famous lift scene in front of the departure boards to the delight of unsuspecting members of the public on Tuesday afternoon.

The musical is in Birmingham until Saturday, with tickets available from atgtickets.com/birmingham.

Watch the video here and scroll down for more photos:

The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley
The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley
The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley
The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley
The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley
Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Birmingham entertainment
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Latest videos
Latest photos

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News