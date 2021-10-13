WATCH: Dirty Dancing flash mob take over Birmingham New Street

The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley

The musical is performing at the city's Alexandra Theatre this week but some lucky travellers were treated to a special performance of their own when the cast of the show appeared at the train station.

Michael O'Reilly and Kira Malou, who play lead characters Johnny and Baby, performed the famous lift scene in front of the departure boards to the delight of unsuspecting members of the public on Tuesday afternoon.

The musical is in Birmingham until Saturday, with tickets available from atgtickets.com/birmingham.

Watch the video here and scroll down for more photos:

The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley

The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley

The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley

The Dirty Dancing cast perform at Birmingham New Street. Photo: Adam Fradgley