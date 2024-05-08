Harry Hill to celebrate his ‘diamond jubilee’ in greatest hits-style tour

British comedian Harry Hill has said he is “looking forward to celebrating my diamond jubilee” in the form of a new stand-up tour.

Harry Hill: New Bits And Greatest Hits, kicking off in February 2025, will celebrate the comic’s 60th birthday and almost 30-year career in comedy with dates in cities and towns across the UK and Ireland.

Hill said: “I’m looking forward to celebrating my diamond jubilee – 60 years of fun – by going round the country and thanking all the people that have supported me over the years.

Harry Hill will offer new insights into topics including the culture wars (Suzan Moore/PA)

“I’ve had a word with the badgers and they’ve agreed that for one last time the parade’s on!”

A group of badgers often appeared in the comic’s TV sketch programme The Harry Hill Show, with Hill attempting to organise a badger parade before being thwarted by unforeseen events.

On his tour Hill will offer new insights into topics including the culture wars and the origins of tiramisu.

Hill will also use his Old Bit Randomiser and revisit some of his old jokes.

Hill also helmed ITV series Harry Hill’s TV Burp, which looked back at the week’s TV highlights and included celebrity appearances from the likes of dancer Louie Spence and and former EastEnders star Cheryl Fergison.

Julie Walters, Harry Hill and Sheridan Smith arriving at the world premiere of The Harry Hill Movie (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He has also starred in ITV’s Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule, BBC Two’s Harry Hill’s World Of TV and was the longstanding voice of ITV’s You’ve Been Framed.

In 2013 he starred in offbeat comedy film The Harry Hill Movie which followed Hill and his pet hamster Abu and starred Dame Julie Walters and Sheridan Smith.

Elsewhere, Hill presents Channel 4’s Junior Bake Off and has written several books, including children’s series Matt Millz.

Hill’s tour will take place between February and September 2025 with dates in cities that include London, Brighton, Norwich, Dublin and Liverpool.

Tickets for Harry Hill: New Bits And Greatest Hits will go on sale from May 10, available from the Harry Hill website.