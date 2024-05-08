Georgia Toffolo ‘proud’ of boyfriend James Watt after he calls time at BrewDog

Reality star Georgia Toffolo said “I’m more proud of you today than I have ever been” after boyfriend James Watt announced he was stepping down as BrewDog boss after 17 years.

The former Made In Chelsea star joked that 99% of her future date nights with Watt would still be at a BrewDog bar, as “too much change at once is never good”.

It comes after Watt, who co-founded the Scottish brewer and pub group, announced in a LinkedIn post that he was handing over the reins to chief operating officer James Arrow, but would remain with the group as a non-executive director on the board.

It was announced that Watt would take on the newly created non-executive role of “captain and co-founder” and retains his 21% shareholding in the firm.

“After 17 years as CEO of BrewDog, James let the world know today that he will be transitioning into a new role,” 29-year-old Toffolo said in a post on Instagram.

“I was reading James’s letter to his team and he wrote ‘For almost two decades, pretty much every second of my waking existence has been focused on this amazing business’ – truer words have never been spoken.

“I’ve been lucky to have met many extraordinary people, but no-one like you before. Your dedication and work ethic are beyond my comprehension and it isn’t a fluke that you’ve created the most epic thing.”

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Toffolo shared a picture of the couple which summed up the “captain of the BrewDog ship”, as it was taken at 8pm on New Year’s Eve.

“You’d been working most of Christmas and all day when I drove into BrewDog HQ to remind you that we had friends and family arriving soon for a celebration downstairs at DogTap,” she wrote.

“I’m so happy I documented this special moment, as you were in your happy place doing what you’re so good at — building one of the best brands in the world.

“I’m more proud of you today than I have ever been. I’m holding on tight for the next adventure, I get to have a front-row seat for whatever madness you create next.”

Toffolo ended the post joking, “does this mean I can book a holiday?”