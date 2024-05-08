Emma Barnett confirms start date to present BBC Radio 4’s Today programme

Emma Barnett has said she will start her presenting role on BBC Radio 4’s Today show alongside co-host Amol Rajan next week.

The former Woman’s Hour presenter will take up her new role on Wednesday May 15.

“A week today…. First shift on… Today,” Barnett, 39, said on X, sharing a picture of herself and Rajan smiling in the studio.

“First pairing will be with this guy…. @amolrajan and looking forward to sharing the mic with @MishalHusain @bbcnickrobinson @JustinOnWeb @Marthakearney and the whole wider @BBCNews team. And all of our guests…

“I shall be setting all of the alarm clocks so you don’t have to. See you there? Mine’s a strong brew pls.”

The journalist and broadcaster is best known for presenting Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4 from 2021 until last month.

She told the BBC that she was excited about her new role, but added: “I will greatly miss being within the rare and unique space Woman’s Hour provides, where most days anything can happen and routinely does.

“All power to the next person gifted the opportunity.”

Nuala McGovern is the new host of Woman’s Hour, joining Anita Rani.

She previously hosted the programme in 2023 while Barnett was on maternity leave.