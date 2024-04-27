Harvey Weinstein to appear in New York court after 2020 rape conviction reversed

Former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is set to appear in front of a New York judge next week, days after his 2020 rape conviction was overturned.

Weinstein is expected to appear in front of Judge Curtis Farber at the Manhattan Supreme Court on May 1, a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told the PA news agency.

It comes after a majority decision from the Court of Appeal in New York saw Weinstein’s 23-year sentence for rape overturned on Thursday.

Harvey Weinstein’S 23-year sentence for rape was overturned on Thursday (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The decision cited “the trial court erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes” which was “an abuse of judicial discretion”.

The ruling sparked outrage among those who testified against him, while Weinstein’s lawyer Arthur Aidala described it as “a great day for America”.

A spokesperson for District Attorney Mr Bragg said: “Our Special Victims Division fights each and every day to centre survivors, uplift their voices, and seek justice for these horrific crimes.

“Our mission is to centre survivors’ experiences and wellbeing in every decision we make, which we will do as we approach the next steps in this case.”

After the ruling was made, the office of Mr Bragg said it would do “everything in our power to retry this case, and remain steadfast in our commitment to survivors of sexual assault”.

Weinstein is still in prison after being sentenced to 16 years for rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles last year.

Allegations made against the once powerful and feared studio boss behind Oscar winners including Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare In Love, ushered in a global #MeToo movement in 2017.

It saw women across the world share stories of their own experiences with sexual assault.