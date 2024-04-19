British actress Sophie Rundle expecting ‘baby number two’

Sophie Rundle has shared a picture of her growing baby bump as she awaits the arrival of her second child with partner Matt Stokoe.

The British actress, famed for playing Ada Thorne in BBC gangster epic Peaky Blinders and Ann Walker in BBC drama Gentleman Jack, posted a photograph of herself heavily pregnant in a floral dress on Instagram.

“Firmly in my Mama Cass trimester,” she captioned the post, referencing a US singer.

Rundle later added on her Instagram story: “I forget who I have and haven’t told at this point because I’ve been busy trying to remember what a waistband is and stop my three-year-old using my belly like a trampoline but – big ol’ baby number two incoming.

“Ain’t that a nice thing.”

Rundle announced the birth of her son in 2021, saying he had “changed the game forever”.

The actress also previously spoke about the impact of the #MeToo movement on the industry, suggesting that while things had improved, there was still a long way to go with casting older actresses.

“I’m a mother and I’m 35 – but I’ve been playing mothers since I was 23.

“With my 23-year-old body that had never had a kid, while holding a baby in my arms. That’s got to start changing.”