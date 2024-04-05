Celebrity Big Brother star Zeze Millz joins Capital Xtra as radio presenter

Celebrity Big Brother contestant Zeze Millz will join radio station Capital Xtra as a presenter, media company Global has announced.

The TV personality and YouTube star will host the mid-morning slot on Sundays, between 9am and 1pm, with her first show airing on Sunday April 7.

The 34-year-old, who appeared on ITV1’s rebooted celebrity version of Big Brother this year, has appeared as a guest on the UK hip-hop radio station several times.

Zeze Millz is joining Capital Xtra as a radio presenter (Ian West/PA)

Millz said: “Hosting my very own show on Capital Xtra, one of the most cutting-edge hip hop and RnB radio stations out there, is honestly so exciting.

“I cannot wait to get behind the mic and get started! I am so ready for it, and I am thrilled to be joining the Capital Xtra family!”

Announcing the news on Capital Xtra was breakfast host Shayna Marie who said: “Zeze Millz is going to be hosting her own show on Capital Xtra every Sunday morning from 9am til 1pm.”

Asked how it feels, on air, Millz said: “Oh my gosh it feels so good, it’s been a journey. I don’t have radio experience so I had time practising and learning and can I just say (bows using her hands).

“I’m bowing down to the people that can’t see.

“So I’m really, really, really excited and hoping to make lots of memories.”

Matt Deverson, managing editor for Capital Xtra, said: “We’ve been quietly working with Zeze for some time now, and I’m delighted that we can welcome her properly to Capital Xtra with her own Sunday show.

“The body of work Zeze has produced over the last few years – as a presenter and content creator – has been really exciting, and we are thrilled that she is joining us at Global.”

Millz is known for presenting The Zeze Millz Show on YouTube where she has interviewed celebrities including singer Akon, grime artist Wiley and rapper Big Narstie.

The internet star has also presented one-off ITV panel show Breaking Through With Zeze Millz and fronted Channel 4 documentary Young, Black And Right-Wing.