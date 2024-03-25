Timmy Mallett visits Stormont during Northern Ireland cycle trip

TV host Timmy Mallett has visited Stormont as part of a cycle trip across Northern Ireland.

The colourful personality, known for his children’s television series in the 80s and 90s and cover of Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, said he is raising awareness in honour of his brother who died in 2018.

Amid pouring rain, Mallett began his Northern Ireland trip with a tour of Parliament Buildings at Stormont where he also met deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Speaking to PA media, he said: “I’m raising awareness of reaching our potential.

“It is inspired by my brother Martin who had Down’s Syndrome, and lived every moment of his life in the now.”

“I’ve circumnavigated Britain and this is part of the United Kingdom – this is our home.

“I want to make sure I’ve been around the whole lot.”

“I anticipate it will take two to two-and-a-half weeks, I think, I’ll see how it goes.”

TV presenter Timmy Mallett has been visiting Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mallett, who has also made several appearances on celebrity reality TV shows, is also expected to create several paintings during the trip.

“I have to be home for the 12th or 13th of April.

“I’m doing Mallets and Itsy-Bitsy for somebody celebrating a 40th birthday.

“I arrived off the ferry from Liverpool this morning.

“I don’t have anywhere planned to stay and will see how it goes.

“I’m planning on seeing Belfast and visiting the Ulster Museum.”