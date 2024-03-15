Pierce Brosnan ‘deeply regrets’ walking off-trail in Yellowstone Park after fine

Pierce Brosnan has pleaded guilty to walking off a trail in a thermal area during a visit to Yellowstone National Park.

The former James Bond star was fined 500 dollars (£392) and ordered to make a donation of 1,000 dollars (£784) paid by April 1 to Yellowstone Forever, a non-profit organisation that supports the park, according to court documents.

Brosnan, 70, pleaded guilty to “foot travel in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails”, while the second charge of violating closures and use limits was dismissed by US Judge Stephanie Hambrick.

“As an environmentalist I have the utmost respect for and love of our natural world,” Brosnan said in an Instagram post.

“However, I made an impulsive mistake – one that I do not take lightly – when entering a thermal area covered in snow in Yellowstone National Park to take a photograph.

“I did not see a ‘no trespassing’ sign posted that warned of danger nor did I hike in the immediate area.

“I deeply regret my transgression and offer my heartfelt apologies to all for trespassing in this sensitive area. Yellowstone and all our National Parks are to be cared for and preserved for all to enjoy.”

Brosnan had previously pleaded not guilty to walking in an off-limits area near Mammoth Hot Springs on November 1, in the northern part of Yellowstone near the Wyoming-Montana border.

Pierce Brosnan previously pleaded not guilty to the charges (Yui Mok/PA)

Mammoth Hot Springs is a scenic tourist spot with hot springs alongside travertine terraces, while going out of bounds can prove dangerous with water at or near boiling point.

Brosnan played Bond on the big screen four times from 1995 to 2002, before Daniel Craig took over the role.

He also starred in the 1980s TV series Remington Steele and is known for starring roles in the films Mrs Doubtfire, The Thomas Crown Affair and Mamma Mia!.

A representative for Brosnan has been contacted for comment.