Winner of Dancing On Ice 2024 crowned

Soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy have been crowned the winners of Dancing On Ice 2024.

The actor saw off tough competition from Made In Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, who came second, and broadcaster Adele Roberts, who came third, in the ITV ice-skating competition.

During Sunday’s grand finale, the couples all delivered one final special performance while Thomas and Nazaire both performed routines inspired by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s famous Bolero.

Former Coronation Street actor Thomas pulled out all the stops for his warrior-themed finale performance.

Their powerful routine to Believer by Imagine Dragons, which featured dramatic lifts and spins, secured them a perfect 40 from the judges.

Judge Dean said: “You put your heart and soul into that right from the beginning, you left it all out there on the ice.”

After Thomas and Fancy performed their version of the Bolero, Torvill described it as “beautiful”, adding: “I loved all the little moments from the original routine, it was seamless, well done.”