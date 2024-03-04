Terence O’Rourke set to be named as new chairman of RTE board

Terence O’Rourke is set to be named as the new chairman of the RTE board.

The PA news agency understands that Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin’s recommendation of Mr O’Rourke’s appointment was agreed by coalition leaders on Monday night and will go to Cabinet for approval on Tuesday.

Mr O’Rourke, originally from Co Monaghan, is a former KPMG managing partner and the current chairman of ESB.

Siun Ni Raghallaigh resigned as RTE chairwoman last week (Nick Bradshaw/PA)

Media Minister Catherine Martin is also set to announce the names of two new board members for Cabinet approval.

It comes after the former chairwoman of the board, Siun Ni Raghallaigh, hit out at Ms Martin, saying she had no option but to resign last week after an “enforced dismissal”.

She also criticised the minister for “actively taking a hands-off approach” to the widening scandal at RTE and accused her of not assisting with falling TV licence revenues.

Ms Ni Raghallaigh resigned from her role on the board of the broadcaster hours after Ms Martin expressed disappointment in her during a live television interview.

Appearing on Prime Time on February 22, the minister refused to express confidence in Ms Ni Raghallaigh, saying she had been misinformed about the chairwoman’s role in approving an exit package for former RTE chief financial officer Richard Collins.

The minister was criticised for her handling of the situation with opposition TDs claiming she had effectively sacked the chairwoman live on air.

Media Minister Catherine Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)

In a statement, Ms Ni Raghallaigh said: “If the minister had decided that she no longer wanted me as chair, that is her privilege.

“However, I cannot remain silent about the manner of my enforced dismissal which seemed designed to traduce my reputation.”

Ms Martin responded by saying she needed to be able to rely on “clear, timely and accurate information” from the former chairwoman of the RTE board.

She added: “This is particularly important at such a challenging time in RTE’s history.”

Commenting on the new appointments, Ms Martin said: “An important step forward for RTE will be taken when I seek Government approval for the appointment of a new chair and additional board members.

“Upon appointment I will seek to meet the new chair and the director general in the coming days.”